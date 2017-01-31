Daily Dunklin Democrat

Who cares about Bradys vote?

Steve Patton-Editor DDD spatton@dddnews.com Ill have to admit that the incessant protesting by those opposed to President Trump is wearing on my nerves, but most of it has been pretty easy to dismiss. After all, this is America, and people have a right to peacefully (and only peacefully) gather and protest whatever they want. I believe in freedom of assembly and speech...