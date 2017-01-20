Daily Dunklin Democrat

-
Job Fair eyes potential of local workforceCody Tucker ctucker@dddnews.com A steady crowd flowed through the American Legion Building in Kennett Friday as people searched for new opportunities at a job fair following the closure of Manac...
Holcomb City Council gets good news about police carCody Tucker ctucker@dddnews.com The City of Holcomb is set to finally get a new police car, signaling a positive start to the new year as the city also plans renovations to its waste water system....
Kennett City Council
- Kennett girls basketball team finishes strong despite 68-49 loss to NeelyvillePOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. - Kennett varsity girls basketball coach Jim Vaughan elected to switch defenses in an effort to spark life into his team after they fell behind the Neelyville Tigers 40-14 Saturday morning. We challenged the kids to end the game strong, Vaughan said. I dont know if we are mentally tired or physically fatigued, but we do have a tough stretch going right now against some state-ranked teams and other opponents that have been in final fours recently. Its hard to combat that night-in and night-out. But that was the challenge at halftime. We decided to play man the second half and get after it. The defensive strategy paid off late. Kennett increased its offensive output in every quarter and ended the game on a 20-9 run to narrow its final margin of defeat against Neelyville to 68-49. Im very pleased to say we ended this game on a positive today, Vaughan said. We dug a little deeper today and thats what its going to take if we want to dream of being a district championship team. Kennett enjoyed a brief 2-0 lead. Neelyville followed with the next 12 points to move ahead 12-2 and increased its lead to 20-6 by the end of the first quarter. A 2-pointer by Kennett center Heidi Shetley, who recorded her teams first dozen points, cut the deficit to 20-12 with 4:45 left in the first half. Shetley was whistled for her second foul 13 seconds later and headed to the bench for a couple minutes. Neelyville followed with a 17-0 run to pad its lead to 37-12 and led by double digits the rest of the way. Its hard to know what is the right thing to do right there, Vaughan said of Shetley, who calculated a team-high 22 points before fouling out with 1:46 remaining. We tried to protect her a little bit by getting her out for a stretch and then put her back in for a few more minutes in the second quarter. We did the same thing in the third quarter when she got her third foul. Then when she got her fourth foul we decided to play her and just try to play smart. But she made some really composed plays early in the game and also when we changed offensive movement in the fourth quarter, Vaughan added. "Thats a credit to her, but also a credit to the people finding her in the paint when there was openings. The Indians faced the daunting task of attempting to stop five-foot-eight sophomore guard Jentri Worley and five-foot-nine junior forward JKayla Fowler from the get-go. Worley, who finished with four treys, tallied 23 of her team-high 25 points before halftime. Fowler added 14 of her 18 points in the first half. Theyve definitely got a good one-two punch right there, Vaughan said. Theyve also good two other kids that are good pieces that can fill whatever spots that need to be filled. What they also have, and this is a credit to Becky, is a complete buy into what they need to do. Whoever is getting it done they are proud because its in favor of them. They are just hard to combat because every kid on the floor is tough and can make good, individual plays. Kennett junior guard Dakayla Duckworth enjoyed another strong second half. The five-foot-nine guard tallied all 13 of her points after halftime. Shes definitely another avenue of offense for us and weve also got others, Vaughan said. I saw some others take shots today and I was glad to see it. We have too many that doubt themselves offensively. But Dakayla can be tough to handle because she can get into small spaces in the paint and also has the ability to knock down perimeter shots. We need her to be a little more assertive early in the game. That may be a confidence thing, but we will keep working on it, and keep encouraging her, and her teammates will keep encouraging her as well. Kennett (7-9) is back in action Monday when it hosts Kelly. Kelly had a lot of youngsters last year so they will be a little more experienced this year because their young kids were forced into a position to have to play varsity last year just like some of ours were a few years ago, Vaughan said. In that regard, I think Kelly will be a much more confident team and they are nothing to overlook. Its a district game and it really matters on district seedings so to us it is a must-win right now. Neelyville 66, Kennett 47 KHS 6 8 13 20 - 47 NHS 20 20 17 9 - 66 KENNETT (47) - Dakayla Duckworth 13, Hadley Hilburn 2, Tyneshia Wilson 3, Kayton Harris 1, Heidi Shetley 22, Jasmine Jones 6. FG 17, FT 12/14, F 17. (3-pointers: Wilson 1. Fouled out: Shetley). NEELYVILLE (66) - Tori Harlow 2, Jentri Worley 25, Bailey McGruder 3, JKayla Fowler 18, Nicole Smith 2, Lexi Liau 5, Michaela Eakins 3, Lauren Crossen 5, Ashley Oxley 2, Hailey Anders 1. FG 22, FT 16/22, F 14. (3-pointers: Worley 4, Eakins 1, Crossen 1. Fouled out: none).
Cotton production and outlook conference scheduled for February 7 (1/21/17)The 2017 Missouri Cotton Production and Outlook Conference will be held at the Fisher Delta Research Center on Tuesday, February 7. Registration will begin at 7:30 am with the meeting starting at 8:00 am. This meeting will conclude at lunch with a meal provided by the sponsors. There will be no fee charged and CEUs for Certified Crop Advisors will be applied for...
A Mixed Week (1/21/17)Steve Patton-Editor DDD spatton@dddnews.com My ponderings this week are rather mixed just some things Ive observed this week. First, I mentioned last week that the inauguration of Donald Trump was another example of the great miracle of America the peaceful transfer of power. As I write this, there is the African nation of Gambia, where the president refuses to leave office and is threatened with ouster by military force. Again, Im glad to be an American...
Katie HarrisonKatie Lee Wright Harrison passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at her home in Cardwell at the age of 94 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kidd and Belle Wright; her...
Dale H. MontgomeryDale H. Montgomery, 71, of Senath, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at National HealthCare in Kennett. He was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Poplar Bluff, the son of the late Ernest and Syble Neal...
James Bridges (1/20/17)James Kenneth Butch Bridges, son of the late Willard Bridges and Virginia (Hartle) Bridges, was born July 11, 1950 in Hornersville and departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at the age of 66...
Ruby Dockins (1/20/17)Ruby Dockins, 80, of Gideon died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Bradshaw Funeral Home of Gideon is in charge of arrangements.
MiscellaneousDelta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation LOCATION: PORTAGEVILLE CENTRAL OFFICE POSITION: STAFF DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST The applicant will be responsible for the overall planning and implementation of the Programs training for staff and coordinate with service staff as it relates to the HS/EHS Personnel, parents and performance standards. Duties will include but not limited to data collection and compilation of information on training needs assessment, ...
Help WantedDRIVERS NEEDED Murphy Grain, LLC is seeking applicants for driving positions. Candidates can apply in person at 43315 State Highway 25, Malden, MO. email Tammy at tammy2spa4u@yahoo.com or call 573-281-3101
MiscellaneousGuitar-Bass-Drum Instruction with Chuck Long Sign up at Full Moon Journey Recording Studio 1061 Jones St. Kennett or call 717-5415
