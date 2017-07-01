Daily Dunklin Democrat

- Kennett teenager hurt in traffic accident
- State Sen. Libla: right-to-work tops agenda for GOP-controlled legislature (1/7/17)
- Harsher penalties for school fights part of new criminal code (1/7/17)
- NHC holding Valentines fundraiser through Feb.1 (1/7/17)
- Heart disease and women: Know the signs (1/7/17)
- Graphics store has designs on Kennett (1/7/17)
- Autopsy on Antonio Owens completed, results not yet released (1/6/17)
- Demetrius Woods returns to court Jan. 11 (1/6/17)
- Council says no to rezoning request (1/6/17)
- Filings still sought for Kennett City Council, School Board (1/6/17)
Kennett City Council
- Kennett boys basketball team suffers lopsided loss to Parkway South at Tigers ClassicCAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - The Kennett Indians varsity boys basketball team got off to a horrendous start and never recovered Saturday afternoon at the Cape Central Tigers Classic. The Parkway South Patriots (7-7) built a 19-6 lead by the end of the first period and increased its lead to 36-19 by halftime. The Patriots also won the second half by 12 points as it cruised to a 62-33 victory against Kennett...
- Campbell boys basketball team hangs on to beat Holcomb 64-50 (1/7/17)
- Malden girls basketball team erases double digit deficit late, wins Round 2 against Kennett 48-46 (1/5/17)
- Schedule released for Malden JV boys basketball tournament (1/5/17)
- Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state rankings (1/5/17)
- Kennett boys basketball team takes early lead, hangs on to beat NMCC 67-61 (1/4/17)
-
Patton's Ponderings (1/7/17)More money for MoDOT and Elvis birthday Steve Patton-Editor DDD spatton@dddnews.com With the sound of a gavel, the Missouri legislative session started Wednesday. As usual, there was a lot of pomp and circumstance before lawmakers get to business in earnest. It is the first session in history in which Republicans hold supermajorities in both houses and control the governors office. Eric Greitens takes the oath of office Monday at noon...
-
Ag Expo is a Learning Experience for All (1/7/17)Sarah Denkler Horticulture Specialist Please consider spending some time at Ag Expo 2017. This event has fun for everyone and features educational programs as well. The Expo will be held on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 at the Black River Coliseum in downtown Poplar Bluff. Admission is $1.00 for adults and free for youth...
-
John J.W. Brooks (1/7/17)John Wayne J.W. Brooks of Kennett, passed away peacefully Thursday Jan. 5, 2016 at 10:27 a.m. at the age of 75. J.W. was the owner of Jays and Sons Car Wash and C & Js Country Store & Restaurant...
-
Opal Cheshire (1/7/17)Opal Cheshire, daughter of the late Rueben Quigley and Emma Williams Quigley, was born Oct. 31, 1921 in Peach Orchard, and departed this life Thursday Jan. 5, 2017 at the age of 95 years. Opal...
-
Robert Bob Porter (1/7/17)Robert Bob Porter, 86, a resident of Sikeston, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Born Aug. 20, 1930 in Flint, Mich., to the late E.O. and Edith Davis...
-
Bryant Stewart, Jr. (1/6/17)Bryant Stewart, Jr., 93, of Campbell, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at the General Baptist Nursing Home in Campbell. Landess Funeral Home of Campbell is in charge of arrangements.
For Rent1 & 2 bedroom apartments for Rent: 407 St Francis Newly Remodeled, New Flooring, Central Heat/AC W/D Hookups, Water sewer trash & yard maintenance provided. 1 BDRM $350 rent/deposit. 2 BDRM $390 rent/deposit 559-2137 Days 717-5255 Evenings
For Rent2 bedroom apartment with trash, 300 channels of Directv paid, fridge & stove provided, ch/a, w&d hookup, $650 rent & $650 dep.& Have a 3 bedroom for $750 rent & $750 deposit. Call 573-344-9051
Music Equipment
Hartke bass amp head & 4U rackReduced price ($375). Hartke LH500 bass amp head. 500watts @ 4 ohms with tube pre-amp housed in a Carvin 4U rack case. Rack also has a Furman power strip that has 8 receptacles in the back plus one on the front and a 1U rack shelf plus a 1U...
WantedWANTED APPLIANCES Stoves, refrigerators, water heaters & misc. Hauled for free! 888-6144
