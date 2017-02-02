Daily Dunklin Democrat

-
Trauma training at KHSPhoto by Jeff Dorris, staff Dr. Patsy Carter, from the Missouri Department of Mental Health, presented a training dealing with the trauma informed schools program at Kennett High School on Thursday....
Missouri lawmakers send right to work to Republican governorJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) Missouri lawmakers on Thursday sent a bill banning mandatory union fees to new Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who has promised to sign the so-called right-to-work measure...
- Kennett girls basketball team routs East Prairie 53-17EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. - The Kennett Indians varsity girls basketball team experienced little difficulty collecting its third straight victory Thursday night at East Prairie. Kennett limited the East Prairie Eagles to just five field goals as it secured a convincing 53-17 road victory...
Who cares about Bradys vote? (1/28/17)Steve Patton-Editor DDD spatton@dddnews.com Ill have to admit that the incessant protesting by those opposed to President Trump is wearing on my nerves, but most of it has been pretty easy to dismiss. After all, this is America, and people have a right to peacefully (and only peacefully) gather and protest whatever they want. I believe in freedom of assembly and speech...
Spring Bulbs, Too Soon? (1/28/17)Sarah Denkler Horticulture Specialist Having seen examples and heard from many, bulbs are already growing green leaves, questions may be looming. Is early growth an issue and how can it be stopped? This type of spring flush usually does not occur until days are consistently warm, around March...
Janis Francis (2/2/17)Janis Edwards Francis, 72, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at her home in Jonesboro. She was born March 15, 1944 in Piggott to the late Cecil and Anna Laurene Edwards. Mrs. Francis was a member of...
Mildred Shrum (2/2/17)Mildred Shrum, 95, of Campbell passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at Piggott Community Hospital. Landess Funeral Home of Campbell is in charge of arrangements.
Iris Smith (2/2/17)Iris McCord Smith, 83, of Risco died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at her residence. Bradshaw Funeral Home of Malden in charge of arrangements.
Betty Edwards (1/31/17)Betty Edwards, 85, of Senath passed away Jan. 28, 2017 at National HealthCare in Kennett. Betty was born to the late Noah Felix and Vestile (Curtis) Edwards Dec. 3, 1931 in Dunklin County. Betty was...
