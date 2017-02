Daily Dunklin Democrat

Super Bowl ambivalence

Steve Patton-Editor DDD spatton@dddnews.com Here it is, the eve of the Super Bowl. I’ve watched every one since Super Bowl II (I can’t remember Super Bowl I, but I was only 8). I’m not sure though how much of the game I’ll watch. I’ve not ever felt this way before, but my ambivalence toward the game grows each day. What is it? I sort of like Atlanta. I despise New England – that fact alone should be motivation enough to watch the game...