Daily Dunklin Democrat

Senath girl gets christmas wishMost little girls this Christmas asked Santa for the usual gifts, Barbie, Disney items, and of course the extremely popular Hatchimals. However, Addy Mara had something a little different in mind.
Kennett student thanks Jaycees for Boys State sponsorshipLogan Faulkner, left, attended the Kennett Jaycees meeting on Tuesday night, thanking them for sponsoring him when he attended American Legion Missouri Boys State last summer. After delivering a...
- Crashes in Senath leave one hurt, one building destroyed (12/31/16)
- FCC Behavioral Health holds cooking course (12/31/16)
- MSHP urges safety over New Years weekend (12/30/16)
- Year in Review Part 3 (12/30/16)
- Mo. Rep. Rone to submit dicamba legislation next week (12/30/16)
- Elected officals sworn in (12/30/16)
- Rivera to return to court Jan. 24 (12/30/16)
- State building to bear Keathley name (12/30/16)
- Fire destroys Arbyrd home (12/30/16)
- Carter pleads not guilty to murder charges (12/29/16)
Kennett City Council
- BCT Championship Night Roundup: Hayti drops championship to DexterBLOOMFIELD, Mo. - The Hayti Indians finished a win shy of its first Bloomfield Christmas Tournament championship since 2007 Thursday night. The No. 2 seeded Dexter Bearcats outscored the No. 1 seeded Hayti Indians by single digits in every quarter on its way to a comfortable 57-34 victory in the title game...
Patton's Ponderings (12/31/16)It is incredible for me to believe that 2016 is gone. In its final hours, I thought of a few ponderings to wrap up the year. First, I noted that Governor-elect Eric Greitens is going to do a Thank You Tour next week. This is an excellent idea. I was glad to see Donald Trump do that in December and all winners should do something similar. Unfortunately, Greitens is coming nowhere near the Bootheel, getting as close as Cape Girardeau on Thursday and thats it. As usual, southeast Missouri ends at Cape.
His and His Alone (12/31/16)American Calvinist theologian R. C. Sproul told of an apparently recurring scene in his childhood. He recalled, I remember Mama standing in front of me, her hands poised on her hips, her eyes glaring with hot coals of fire and saying in stentorian tones, Just what is the big idea, young man? Instinctively I knew my mother was not asking me an abstract question about theory. ...
O.L. (Doc) Isbell (12/30/16)O.L. (Doc) Isbell, 87, of Springfield, Mo., formerly of Campbell, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon, Ill. where he had resided for one year. He was...
Jetta Wilkins Skillern (12/30/16)Jetta Wilkins Skillern, Branson, passed from this life December 20, 2016 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. The cause of death was pulmonary fibrosis, diagnosed six years earlier. As she was...
Bonnie Thompson (12/30/16)Bonnie Thompson, 89, of Arbyrd, passed away December 28, 2016 at St. Bernards Regional Medical Center in Jonesboro, Ark. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdanielfuneralservice.com. McDaniel...
Harold Wilson (12/28/16)Harold Clifton Wilson, 72, of Malden, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Malden Nursing & Rehab. Funeral arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral Home of Malden are incomplete at this time.
Olivia Isabell Ferguson & James Lyle Ferguson II (12/9/16)Adam and Cynthia Ferguson of Campbell announce the birth of their twins, Olivia and James, born Nov. 22, 2016, at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Poplar Bluff. Olivia weighed 4 pounds and 11 ounces and was 17 and 1/2 inches long. James weighed 5 pounds and 3 ounces and was 18 inches long...
For RentFor rent, House in Senath. 2 BR, 1 bath, total electric. Central H/A, W/D hookups. $300.00 month rent with $200.00 deposit. Call 573-344-3734 for more information.
LOST DOG (FAMILY PET)GERMAN SHEPHERD - Black With Tan Markings Missing Between Braggadocio And Hayti REWARD If found please call (573)757-6918 or (573)724-2931
Hartke bass amp head & 4U rackHartke LH500 bass amp head. 500watts @ 4 ohms with tube pre-amp housed in a Carvin 4U rack case. Rack also has a Furman power strip that has 8 receptacles in the back plus one on the front and a 1U rack shelf plus a 1U vented rack face plate. ...
Help WantedWINTERIZE YOUR HOME Vinyl Energy Efficient Replacement Windows Vinyl Siding Entry & Storm Doors 15 Month, 0% Financing Available, FREE estimates Diana Griffin, 573-979-9440
