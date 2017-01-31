Daily Dunklin Democrat

- Missouri Senate votes down lawmaker, officials' pay raises (1/31/17)
- Campbell moving forward with fire station plan (1/31/17)
- Death investigation in Blytheville (1/31/17)
- Arrest made on Dunklin County warrant (1/31/17)
- Arkansas man accepts prison sentence for 2011 first-degree robbery in Kennett (1/31/17)
- Steele Police Report (1/31/17)
- Stoddard County accident leaves one dead (1/30/17)
- Bishop tells stories with photos (1/28/17)
- DDD publication change next week (1/28/17)1
- Dog rescued by Kennett Humane Department completes recovery (1/28/17)
- Hayti boys rally from 13 down at halftime to upset host Malden 67-53 in BHC semifinalMALDEN, Mo. - Hayti varsity boys basketball coach Aaron Bidewell elected not to go back to the drawing board with his team trailing the Malden Green Wave 38-25 Tuesday in a semifinal of the Bootheel Conference Tournament.
- Portageville girls basketball team hangs on late, edges Senath-Hornersville 42-38 in BHC semifinal
- Offensive success propels Caruthersville varsity boys basketball team past South Pemiscot 75-50 in BHC semifinal
- Malden varsity girls basketball team reaches Bootheel Conference championship (1/30/17)
- South Pemiscot boys basketball team hits 10 treys, rallies past Portageville 56-45 (1/29/17)
- Bootheel Conference varsity boys basketball tournament quarterfinal results (1/28/17)
Who cares about Bradys vote? (1/28/17)Steve Patton-Editor DDD spatton@dddnews.com Ill have to admit that the incessant protesting by those opposed to President Trump is wearing on my nerves, but most of it has been pretty easy to dismiss. After all, this is America, and people have a right to peacefully (and only peacefully) gather and protest whatever they want. I believe in freedom of assembly and speech...
Spring Bulbs, Too Soon? (1/28/17)Sarah Denkler Horticulture Specialist Having seen examples and heard from many, bulbs are already growing green leaves, questions may be looming. Is early growth an issue and how can it be stopped? This type of spring flush usually does not occur until days are consistently warm, around March...
Betty Edwards (1/31/17)Betty Edwards, 85, of Senath passed away Jan. 28, 2017 at National HealthCare in Kennett. Betty was born to the late Noah Felix and Vestile (Curtis) Edwards Dec. 3, 1931 in Dunklin County. Betty was...
Wilburn Jackson (1/31/17)Wilburn Will Lynnwood Jackson, of Kennett, son of the late William Lee Eldredge Jackson and Maudie Raburn Jackson, was born Jan. 24, 1942 in Deering and departed this life on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017...
Joseph Robinson (1/31/17)Joseph Eugene Robinson, 57, of Clarkton passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Norton Women and Children's Hospital, Louisville, Ky. He was born on Aug. 6, 1958 in Peach Orchard to the late...
Mary Smith (1/31/17)Mary Magdalene (Maggie) Smith, 79, of Campbell passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at the Piggott Community Hospital. Landess Funeral Home of Campbell is in charge of arrangements.
Hartke bass amp head and rackPrice reduced ($300). (1) Hartke LH500 bass amp head. 500watts @ 4 ohms with tube pre-amp (1) Carvin 4U rack case. (1) Furman power strip that has 8 receptacles in the back plus one on the front (1) 1U rack shelf and (1) 1U vented rack face plate....
AuctionsGUN AUCTION Sat., Feb. 4 - 9am InstaPawn Bus. 60, 1 mile East of Poplar Bluff About 40 guns including Colt Python, Colt Anaconda, Colt Lawman III, Colt Cadet, Colt Mustang, S&W 500, S&W 1917, Browning White Gold Medallion, Winchester 94 573-686-0008 for info
For RentSUPER NICE (2) EXECUTIVE OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT WITH OR WITHOUT UTILITIES PAID CALL 870-740-6401
Help Wanted$1500 SIGN-ON BONUS FULL TIME LPN'S GOSNELL THERAPY AND LIVING 700 MOODY STREET GOSNELL, ARKANSAS 72315 Primary purpose of this job position is to provide direct nursing care to residents and supervision of day-to-day nursing activities performed by nursing assistants. Such supervision must be in accordance with current federal, state, and local standards, guidelines, and regulations that govern our facility, and as may be required by the Director of Nursing to ensure that the highest...
