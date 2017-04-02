Daily Dunklin Democrat

-
Senior sales tax hits a snagSteve Patton spatton@dddnews.com A sales tax overwhelmingly approved by Kennett voters in November, earmarked for senior citizens services, has hit a major snag. Laura Ford, director of the OAKS...
-
Eating disorders continue to increaseJeff Dorris dorris@ddnews.com Eating disorders continue to be a prevalent concern in the medical community. Although 10 to 12 out of 100 adolescents have an eating disorders, it still lacks the...
- OAKS hosted legislators Friday (2/4/17)
- New foundation looks to bring more money to the classroom in Holcomb (2/4/17)
- Put God On The Front Burner (2/4/17)
- Caderas opens in downtown Kennett (2/4/17)
- Trauma training at KHS (2/3/17)
- How to sound like an NFL fan while watching the Super Bowl (2/3/17)
- Missouri lawmakers send right to work to Republican governor (2/2/17)
- Pedestrian hurt Wednesday afternoon (2/2/17)
- Your News, Your Day brings good news to the DDD (2/2/17)
- House party from back in the day (2/2/17)1
Kennett City Council
- Malden varsity girls, Caruthersville varsity boys, Hayti JV boys win BHC basketball tournamentsThere was a lot of action in the Malden High School gymnasium during the Bootheel Conference Tournament which began on Saturday, January 28 and continuing through Friday, February 3. When the dust settled, the Hayti Indians had claimed the junior varsity boys tournament championship; the Malden Green Wave had earned the girls varsity title; and the Caruthersville Tigers had written their name on the boys varsity final...
- Kennett boys basketball team falls to red-hot Cape Central 67-60 (2/4/17)
- Kennett girls basketball team routs East Prairie 53-17 (2/3/17)
- Missouri high school basketball state rankings (Feb. 2) (2/3/17)
- Briefly: Kennett girls basketball team cruises past East Prairie 53-17 (2/2/17)
- Brackets released for Tri-County boys basketball tournaments (2/2/17)
-
Super Bowl ambivalence (2/4/17)Steve Patton-Editor DDD spatton@dddnews.com Here it is, the eve of the Super Bowl. Ive watched every one since Super Bowl II (I cant remember Super Bowl I, but I was only 8). Im not sure though how much of the game Ill watch. Ive not ever felt this way before, but my ambivalence toward the game grows each day. What is it? I sort of like Atlanta. I despise New England that fact alone should be motivation enough to watch the game...
-
Being money smart with your sweetheart (2/4/17)When you are single, you alone are in charge of your financial destiny. At the point in time you fall in love and choose to add another person to the mix, your financial destiny soon becomes our financial destiny and money management methods you were using before may no longer be suitable for the new situation. ...
View more
-
Janis Francis (2/2/17)Janis Edwards Francis, 72, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at her home in Jonesboro. She was born March 15, 1944 in Piggott to the late Cecil and Anna Laurene Edwards. Mrs. Francis was a member of...
-
Mildred Shrum (2/2/17)Mildred Shrum, 95, of Campbell passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at Piggott Community Hospital. Landess Funeral Home of Campbell is in charge of arrangements.
-
Iris Smith (2/2/17)Iris McCord Smith, 83, of Risco died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at her residence. Bradshaw Funeral Home of Malden in charge of arrangements.
-
Betty Edwards (1/31/17)Betty Edwards, 85, of Senath passed away Jan. 28, 2017 at National HealthCare in Kennett. Betty was born to the late Noah Felix and Vestile (Curtis) Edwards Dec. 3, 1931 in Dunklin County. Betty was...
Help Wanted10 Temp Farmworkers needed 3/6/17-11/10/17. Workers will perform support duties such as operation tractors, trucks or other farm equipment & vehicles, harvesting, packing & general orchard/ field maintenance. Workers may also work as a working crew leader. Must have 3 months verifiable experience operating 55+ hp farm equipment & affirmative verifiable job references. Random drug testing at employer's expense. Guaranteed ¾ of contract hours. Work tools, supplies & equipment provided at no...
For RentHOUSE FOR RENT 2008 RUSSELL STREET, KENNETT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, CH/A, RECENTLY REMODELED. $750 PER MONTH MUST HAVE REFERENCES. NO SMOKING OR INSIDE PETS 573-344-6445
Autos***UNIQUE-ONE OF A KIND*** 2012 Ram 1500 w/5.7 Hemi engine, Quad cab, 2wd, full power, bedliner, mineral grey metallic exterior with cloth interior, satellite radio, trailer hitch, chrome running boards, tinted windows, non-smoker, garage kept, 26,000 highway miles, Bought new in 2013. Why pay more??? Asking $19,950. Can be seen at 84 W. Motel, Call 573-888-0507 ask for Maria.
PetsFemale Yorkie Full blooded 717-3289
Notices (2)
Employment (7)
Farm and Pets (1)
Merchandise (5)
Services (2)
Automobiles (3)
Rentals (6)
Real Estate (3)
Latest State & Nation News
Weird News