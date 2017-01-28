-
Bishop tells stories with photosJeff Dorris jdorris@dddnews.com Jason Bishop tells stories. Im a storyteller; photos are my story. Jason Bishop is the owner of Jason Bishop Photography based in Hornersville. He has been telling...
DDD publication change next week1Steve Patton spatton@dddnews.com Beginning next week, readers of the DDD will notice a change in publication schedule. The new schedule for print editions will be Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday....
- Dog rescued by Kennett Humane Department completes recovery (1/28/17)
- SHMS students learn about Bill of Rights (1/28/17)
- Race for Cardwell police chief changes following termination (1/28/17)1
- Sometimes we need a good laugh (1/28/17)
- Your News, Your Day brings good news to the Daily Dunklin Democrat (1/28/17)
- Minor earthquake reported near Steele (1/27/17)
- One arrested in Kennett drug bust (1/27/17)
- Rivera pleads not guilty (1/27/17)
- Case against Morgan continued (1/27/17)
- Check presented to help children in need (1/27/17)
Kennett City Council
- Puxico girls basketball team gets key district win at Senath-HornersvilleSENATH, Mo. - The Puxico Indians outlasted the Senath-Hornersville Lions 56-30 Friday night in a varsity girls basketball affair that likely determined the top seed in the upcoming Class 2, District 1 tournament. Puxico improves to 4-0 against teams in its district with the win while Senath-Hornersville falls to 4-2. Both of the Lions district losses are against Puxico...
- Bootheel Conference varsity boys basketball tournament quarterfinal results (1/28/17)
- Bootheel Conference varsity girls basketball tournament quarterfinal results (1/28/17)
- Electric start propels Portageville girls basketball team past Senath-Hornersville 54-39 (1/27/17)
- Kennett girls basketball team suffers 45-14 loss at Poplar Bluff (1/27/17)
- Briefly: Portageville girls beat Senath-Hornersville, Kennett girls suffer loss at Poplar Bluff (1/27/17)
Who cares about Bradys vote? (1/28/17)Steve Patton-Editor DDD spatton@dddnews.com Ill have to admit that the incessant protesting by those opposed to President Trump is wearing on my nerves, but most of it has been pretty easy to dismiss. After all, this is America, and people have a right to peacefully (and only peacefully) gather and protest whatever they want. I believe in freedom of assembly and speech...
Spring Bulbs, Too Soon? (1/28/17)Sarah Denkler Horticulture Specialist Having seen examples and heard from many, bulbs are already growing green leaves, questions may be looming. Is early growth an issue and how can it be stopped? This type of spring flush usually does not occur until days are consistently warm, around March...
Judy Jett (1/27/17)Judy Faye Jett, of Tiptonville, Tenn., formerly of Kennet was born Aug. 30, 1952 to the late Gerald M. Hargrove and Earline (Dunlap) Hargrove in Kennett and departed this life on Jan. 25, 2017 in...
Betty Lou Gates (1/27/17)Betty Lou Short Gates, daughter of the late Lenard and Aline Short, was born April 24, 1935, in Senath and passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at the Arlington Cove Nursing Home in Trumann, Ark. at...
Cona Blue (1/27/17)Cona Jean Wells Reeves Blue, 85, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 surrounded by loved ones. Cona was born Oct. 30, 1931 in Birdell, Ark. to the late James Jim Marvin and Fannie Rose Hufstedler...
Tyler Dye (1/24/17)Tyler Carl Dye, 25, of Fairdealing passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at his residence. Landess Funeral Home of Malden is in charge of arrangements.
Legal NoticesNOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Default having been made in the payment of that certain note secured by Deed of Trust executed by Timothy King and Christina D. King, Husband and Wife, dated December 5, 2005 and recorded on December 9, 2005 in Book 467, Page 996, as Document No. 055572, Office of Recorder of Deeds, Dunklin County, Missouri. The Successor Trustee will on February 21, 2017, between the hours of 9:00 o'clock A.M. and 5:00 P.M. more particularly at 10:00AM, at the Dunklin County...
Legal NoticesDelta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation DAEOC is currently accepting sealed bids for purchase and installation of grass sodding for the Early Head Start Centers located in Kennett and Sikeston, MO. If you are interested in obtaining bid form and/or would like additional information please visit our web site www.daeoc.org or contact DAEOC Purchasing: By phone: 573-379-3851 ext. 231 By Email: dlape@daeoc.com Bid deadline is 12:00 Noon February 15, 2017 DAEOC reserves the...
Help WantedThe Campbell R-II School District is seeking applicants for a CAFETERIA POSITION for the 2016-2017 school year. Hours are 6:00 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for nine months per year Interested applicants should contact the Superintendents Office at (573)246-2133 ext 4 or go to the districts website for an application.
Help WantedEARLY HEAD START JOB OPENING LOCATION: HAYTI MIECHV OFFICE POSITION: EHS HOME BASED TEACHER The applicant must possess the ability to plan and implement weekly home visits that are based on the individual needs of the children. The applicant will be responsible for completing weekly home visits, (which will consist of traveling in the Pemiscot and Dunklin county areas) family referrals, screenings and assessments, and socializations. The applicant must communicate effectively to...
