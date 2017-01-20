Daily Dunklin Democrat

Kennett girls basketball team finishes strong despite 68-49 loss to Neelyville

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. - Kennett varsity girls basketball coach Jim Vaughan elected to switch defenses in an effort to spark life into his team after they fell behind the Neelyville Tigers 40-14 Saturday morning. We challenged the kids to end the game strong, Vaughan said. I dont know if we are mentally tired or physically fatigued, but we do have a tough stretch going right now against some state-ranked teams and other opponents that have been in final fours recently. Its hard to combat that night-in and night-out. But that was the challenge at halftime. We decided to play man the second half and get after it. The defensive strategy paid off late. Kennett increased its offensive output in every quarter and ended the game on a 20-9 run to narrow its final margin of defeat against Neelyville to 68-49. Im very pleased to say we ended this game on a positive today, Vaughan said. We dug a little deeper today and thats what its going to take if we want to dream of being a district championship team. Kennett enjoyed a brief 2-0 lead. Neelyville followed with the next 12 points to move ahead 12-2 and increased its lead to 20-6 by the end of the first quarter. A 2-pointer by Kennett center Heidi Shetley, who recorded her teams first dozen points, cut the deficit to 20-12 with 4:45 left in the first half. Shetley was whistled for her second foul 13 seconds later and headed to the bench for a couple minutes. Neelyville followed with a 17-0 run to pad its lead to 37-12 and led by double digits the rest of the way. Its hard to know what is the right thing to do right there, Vaughan said of Shetley, who calculated a team-high 22 points before fouling out with 1:46 remaining. We tried to protect her a little bit by getting her out for a stretch and then put her back in for a few more minutes in the second quarter. We did the same thing in the third quarter when she got her third foul. Then when she got her fourth foul we decided to play her and just try to play smart. But she made some really composed plays early in the game and also when we changed offensive movement in the fourth quarter, Vaughan added. "Thats a credit to her, but also a credit to the people finding her in the paint when there was openings. The Indians faced the daunting task of attempting to stop five-foot-eight sophomore guard Jentri Worley and five-foot-nine junior forward JKayla Fowler from the get-go. Worley, who finished with four treys, tallied 23 of her team-high 25 points before halftime. Fowler added 14 of her 18 points in the first half. Theyve definitely got a good one-two punch right there, Vaughan said. Theyve also good two other kids that are good pieces that can fill whatever spots that need to be filled. What they also have, and this is a credit to Becky, is a complete buy into what they need to do. Whoever is getting it done they are proud because its in favor of them. They are just hard to combat because every kid on the floor is tough and can make good, individual plays. Kennett junior guard Dakayla Duckworth enjoyed another strong second half. The five-foot-nine guard tallied all 13 of her points after halftime. Shes definitely another avenue of offense for us and weve also got others, Vaughan said. I saw some others take shots today and I was glad to see it. We have too many that doubt themselves offensively. But Dakayla can be tough to handle because she can get into small spaces in the paint and also has the ability to knock down perimeter shots. We need her to be a little more assertive early in the game. That may be a confidence thing, but we will keep working on it, and keep encouraging her, and her teammates will keep encouraging her as well. Kennett (7-9) is back in action Monday when it hosts Kelly. Kelly had a lot of youngsters last year so they will be a little more experienced this year because their young kids were forced into a position to have to play varsity last year just like some of ours were a few years ago, Vaughan said. In that regard, I think Kelly will be a much more confident team and they are nothing to overlook. Its a district game and it really matters on district seedings so to us it is a must-win right now. Neelyville 66, Kennett 47 KHS 6 8 13 20 - 47 NHS 20 20 17 9 - 66 KENNETT (47) - Dakayla Duckworth 13, Hadley Hilburn 2, Tyneshia Wilson 3, Kayton Harris 1, Heidi Shetley 22, Jasmine Jones 6. FG 17, FT 12/14, F 17. (3-pointers: Wilson 1. Fouled out: Shetley). NEELYVILLE (66) - Tori Harlow 2, Jentri Worley 25, Bailey McGruder 3, JKayla Fowler 18, Nicole Smith 2, Lexi Liau 5, Michaela Eakins 3, Lauren Crossen 5, Ashley Oxley 2, Hailey Anders 1. FG 22, FT 16/22, F 14. (3-pointers: Worley 4, Eakins 1, Crossen 1. Fouled out: none).