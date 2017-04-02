Daily Dunklin Democrat

Super Bowl ambivalence

Steve Patton-Editor DDD spatton@dddnews.com Here it is, the eve of the Super Bowl. Ive watched every one since Super Bowl II (I cant remember Super Bowl I, but I was only 8). Im not sure though how much of the game Ill watch. Ive not ever felt this way before, but my ambivalence toward the game grows each day. What is it? I sort of like Atlanta. I despise New England  that fact alone should be motivation enough to watch the game...