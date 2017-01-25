Daily Dunklin Democrat

A Mixed Week

Steve Patton-Editor DDD spatton@dddnews.com My ponderings this week are rather mixed  just some things Ive observed this week. First, I mentioned last week that the inauguration of Donald Trump was another example of the great miracle of America  the peaceful transfer of power. As I write this, there is the African nation of Gambia, where the president refuses to leave office and is threatened with ouster by military force. Again, Im glad to be an American...