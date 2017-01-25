Daily Dunklin Democrat

-
Cardwell police officer terminated following council voteThe Cardwell City Council voted to terminate the employment of police officer Richard Lyell following a closed session meeting Monday night.
New faces at Dunklin County Library branchesJeff Dorris jdorris@dddnews.com Three branches of the Dunklin County Library system have new librarians, as of January. Sara Shepherd, will be checking out books for patrons at the Campbell Branch....
- Kennett third graders donate to KHD (1/25/17)
- NHC celebrates National Pie Day (1/25/17)
- A-State Announces 2016 fall graduates (1/25/17)
- CMU announces Fall 2016 Deans List (1/25/17)
- Route MM in Dunklin County Closed for Pipe Replacement (1/25/17)
- Missouri Republican wants tax credits for political donors (1/25/17)
- Judge rules Ameren Missouri plant violates Clean Air Act (1/25/17)
- One dead in crash near Arbyrd (1/24/17)
- 2016 not the best of years for area farmers (1/24/17)
- Senath-Hornersville honors school board members past and present (1/24/17)
Kennett City Council
- Clarkton boys basketball team outlasts Holcomb 72-64HOLCOMB, Mo. - Clarkton varsity boys basketball coach Jordan Bidewell knew he would get a run for his money Tuesday night at Holcomb. I knew coming in Holcomb would play hard and rebound, Bidewell said. Coach Hahn does a really good job getting his kids to buy in and they outworked us tonight....
- Kennett boys basketball team suffers 90-54 road loss at Poplar Bluff (1/25/17)
- Briefly: Clarkton boys basketball team outlasts Holcomb 72-64 (1/25/17)
- Delta C-7s Magan Hamlett signs to play softball at Crowleys Ridge College (1/25/17)
- Kennett girls basketball team beats district foe Kelly 52-28 (1/24/17)
- Preseason high school baseball state rankings released (1/24/17)
Cotton production and outlook conference scheduled for February 7 (1/21/17)The 2017 Missouri Cotton Production and Outlook Conference will be held at the Fisher Delta Research Center on Tuesday, February 7. Registration will begin at 7:30 am with the meeting starting at 8:00 am. This meeting will conclude at lunch with a meal provided by the sponsors. There will be no fee charged and CEUs for Certified Crop Advisors will be applied for...
A Mixed Week (1/21/17)Steve Patton-Editor DDD spatton@dddnews.com My ponderings this week are rather mixed just some things Ive observed this week. First, I mentioned last week that the inauguration of Donald Trump was another example of the great miracle of America the peaceful transfer of power. As I write this, there is the African nation of Gambia, where the president refuses to leave office and is threatened with ouster by military force. Again, Im glad to be an American...
Tyler Dye (1/24/17)Tyler Carl Dye, 25, of Fairdealing passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at his residence. Landess Funeral Home of Malden is in charge of arrangements.
Katie Harrison (1/21/17)Katie Lee Wright Harrison passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at her home in Cardwell at the age of 94 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kidd and Belle Wright; her...
Dale H. Montgomery (1/21/17)Dale H. Montgomery, 71, of Senath, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at National HealthCare in Kennett. He was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Poplar Bluff, the son of the late Ernest and Syble Neal...
James Bridges (1/20/17)James Kenneth Butch Bridges, son of the late Willard Bridges and Virginia (Hartle) Bridges, was born July 11, 1950 in Hornersville and departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at the age of 66...
For Rent2 bedroom House for Rent No pets please Call 888-7891
Autos2013 Chevrolet Silverado LT 4wd, crew cab with bed cover, back up camera, trailer brake, aluminum wheels, power seats, on star, remote start. Asking $20,999. Lannie's Auto Sales 101 Hwy 61 South, Hayti, MO. 573-359-2220 Financing Available
Help WantedDRIVERS NEEDED Murphy Grain, LLC is seeking applicants for driving positions. Candidates can apply in person at 43315 State Highway 25, Malden, MO. email Tammy at tammy2spa4u@yahoo.com or call 573-281-3101
MiscellaneousGuitar-Bass-Drum Instruction with Chuck Long Sign up at Full Moon Journey Recording Studio 1061 Jones St. Kennett or call 717-5415
